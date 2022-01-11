It looks like HBO's The Last of Us series will premiere in January

It seems that those of us clamoring to see HBO's adaptation of won't have to wait too much longer to start watching the series. According to the show's page on , it will debut on January 15th. For those keeping count, that's 75 days away.
With The Last of Us slated to arrive in early 2023 and the brilliant Succession not returning until the spring, the January timing makes sense. Even though the supposed release date appeared on an official HBO platform, it's worth taking with a grain of salt until there's a splashier formal announcement.
The Last Of Us: HBO premieres January 15th according to the HBO MAX page. pic.twitter.com/PSrMq9s69Y— Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 1, 2022
In any case, the first season of The Last of Us will run for 10 episodes. It's an adaptation of Naughty Dog's all-time great game of the same name, which the studio .
The Last of Us Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie, with Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and also featuring. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who played the main characters in the game, will appear as well. HBO in September and, from everything we've seen so far, the show is staying very faithful to the original game's story and visuals.
Save who you can save. The @HBO Original series #TheLastOfUs is coming in 2023 to @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/WWpMYza2w7— The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) September 26, 2022