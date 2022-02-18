'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask' joins Switch Online next week

It will be part of the subscription service's pricier Expansion Pack tier starting on February 25th.
February 18th, 2022
Nintendo is adding The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask to the Switch Online Expansion Pack lineup on February 25th. The classic title was first released for the Nintendo 64 in 2000, was the second Zelda game to feature 3D graphics and became one of the best-selling games at the time. It also received critical acclaim for its gameplay, writing and visuals that showed an improvement from its predecessor, Ocarina of Time.

Majora's Mask picks up from where Ocarina of Time left off, with Link finding himself in a parallel world to Hyrule called Termina. There, he learns that the mask is being used to summon the moon and destroy the world within three days. 

Nintendo launched Expansion Pack in October 2021 as a higher subscription tier for Switch Online. It costs $50 a year for an individual membership, or $30 more than a basic subscription. In addition to being able to enjoy the perks of basic Switch Online, Expansion Pack members are also able to access the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles the gaming giant adds to its library. Plus, it gives them access to a copy of Happy Home Paradise, a $25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC.

Ocarina of Time was one of Expansion Pack's launch title. Players reported experiencing emulation issues, such as bad input lag, shortly after the tier's debut, but Nintendo has released some improvement updates since then.

