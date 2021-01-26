Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Daedalic

'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' is delayed to 2022

Daedalic and Naco has teamed up to co-publish the stealth adventure.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
48m ago
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum video game title image taken from the trailer on YouTube.
Daedalic

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was supposed to arrive this year, but its journey to your screens will take unexpectedly longer. Developer Daedalic announced that it will release the game in 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The studio didn't explain the reasons for the delay in its press release, but it said that Nacon will co-publish LOTR: Gollum. The stealth adventure will include a tricksy dialogue mechanic that reflects the main character's dual personalities, as you'll pick either a Gollum or Smeagol narrative option. The PS5 version, meanwhile, will take advantage of the console's ray-tracing capabilities and the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

