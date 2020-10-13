Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nacon

Nacon's new mobile controllers are built for Microsoft xCloud gaming

The official Xbox livery sets it apart from many of its rivals.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago
Montage of two Nacon-made Xbox controllers for cloud gaming, the MG-X and MG-X Pro.
Nacon

Nacon is announcing a new series of Xbox controllers specifically targeted toward players using xCloud. The MG-X series of handsets come with official Xbox branding, and have adjustable stands to hold an Android phone for cloud gaming. Toting a split-handset design, the controllers can stretch as far as 6.7-inches to hold your mobile device, with a rechargeable battery rated for 20 hours of play.

Naturally, third-party controllers are ten a penny, as are split-handset cases for mobile gaming in the style of Razer’s Kishi and Samsung’s romantically-named Glap. The difference here is the official Xbox livery, which is probably the first toting a split-handset design. Other “official” Xbox handsets, including 8BitDo’s SN30 and PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X, use the flip-out stand instead.

The fact that it connects wirelessly to your phone rather than over USB means that it could, in future, also work with an iOS device. Game Pass on iOS is a sore subject, but Microsoft has already said it’s looking to build a browser-based version of its streaming service to work with iPhones and iPads. 

Nacon is, at the same time, releasing some more traditional Xbox-branded controllers that can be used for the Xbox One, Series X and S, as well as the PC. All of the devices will be available at some point in early 2021.

