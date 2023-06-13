The more powerful 2024 Polestar 2 starts at $49,900 The EV also offers up to a 320-mile range and faster charging.

Polestar has outlined pricing for the significantly upgraded 2024 Polestar 2, and it's evident you'll get a lot more value for your money. The electric sedan now starts at a slightly more expensive $49,900 for a rear-wheel drive long range single motor variant that's arguably the more compelling model. It now includes a new 299HP motor (up 68HP from before) while delivering an estimated 320 miles of combined EPA range and faster 205kW charging. A sprint to 60MPH takes 5.9 seconds. Compared to previous front-wheel drive variants, this should be considerably more exciting.

The all-wheel drive long dual motor Polestar 2 starts at $55,300. The rear motor upgrade pushes this to 421HP and a longer 276-mile range with a 4.3-second 0-60MPH dash. You'll have to make do with 'just' 155kW charging, but you also get the previously $3,400 Pilot Pack as standard. That bundle includes a swath of driver assistance features that include adaptive cruise control and emergency stop assist.

All trim levels now come with driver aids for blind spots, cross traffic and parking, as well as 360-degree cameras and auto-dimming side mirrors. The Plus Pack is down to $2,200 ($2,000 less) and includes cold weather upgrades (such as a range-friendly heat pump) as well as Harman Kardon audio and an air quality system. The as yet unpriced Performance Pack adds low-drag Brembo brakes, new alloy wheels, Öhlins adjustable dampers and a 455HP powerplant that takes the car to 60MPH in 4.1 seconds.

Deliveries start in August. The new Polestar 2 qualifies for a $7,500 federal credit on leases. Canadians get a better deal if they're planning to purchase — their single motor edition starts at $54,950 CAD ($41,317 US) and qualifies for a $5,000 CAD federal credit.

The aggressive upgrades aren't surprising. Polestar now faces fiercer competition than it did when the 2 first reached customers, including a lower-priced Tesla Model 3 (currently starting at $40,240). The improved EV may cost more than its most obvious rival, but you're also getting a longer claimed range and more safety features. The performance is roughly on par, too.