The Morning After: Apple's Vision Pro is almost here and Samsung's AI gambit

Welcome back to your Saturday morning tech injectable. This week's TMA focuses on two big tech launches. First of all, Samsung started 2024 early with its flagship smartphone series, announcing three S24 models set to go on sale at the end of the month. This time around, sure, they look like last year's phones again, but that's offset with a barrage of AI tricks and features that you can't find on any other smartphone. And isn't that the point of getting a new phone?

We've also got more in-depth impressions of Apple's first foray into VR/AR/XR as the Vision Pro ($3,500) goes on preorder, ahead of launch later this month. You've got big pockets right? This is the company’s first new product since 2014’s Apple Watch and our most recent impressions suggest the Vision Pro is a fluid, intelligent headset experience beyond the VR headsets we’ve seen so far. Two Engadget editors strapped on the Vision Pro for some more extensive demos, including immersive video and attempted to type in thin air on the Vision Pro’s floating keyboard.

This week:

🥽🍎 Apple Vision Pro hands-on, redux

🕹️R🕹️R Take-Two’s lawyers think Remedy’s new R logo is too similar to Rockstar’s R logo

📱📲 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on:

Read this:

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta's board of directors, and the company continues to sail toward the Metaverse while the rest of us wonder if that's even a destination that exists. The company is also shaking up its AI teams. The company has two teams pursuing AI research, but now Mark Zuckerberg is bringing them closer together. What will that lead to? Karissa Bell explains it all.