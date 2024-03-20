The Morning After: Dyson’s next-gen robot vacuum hits the US

Dyson is finally bringing its latest robot vacuum to the US and Canada, after launching in other regions. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is now available to order in the US for a heady $1,199 from both Dyson’s online store and retailers like Amazon. I tested Dyson’s first attempt almost a decade ago , but the new model is more powerful, smarter and apparently capable of cleaning for longer. It also looks like what would happen if a GameCube married a fighter from Robot Wars.

Dyson

On paper, the technology could set the 360 Vis Nav apart from rivals with raw suction power — but we’ll have to review it to test that.

— Mat Smith

Turning your kitchen into a BBQ joint.

Engadget

The hit product at CES 2024 was GE’s attempt at bringing effortless food smoking to your kitchen. The Profile Smart Indoor Smoker isn’t exactly petite, but it is capable. Thanks to a unique filtration system, the unit captures smoke while cooking and only expels warm air (from the front). We put it to the test and were impressed by the decent smoky flavor and easy cleanup. Check out the full review below.

Mustafa Suleyman will lead Microsoft’s Copilot efforts.

DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is joining Microsoft to push the consumer-facing Copilot assistant into the future. Suleyman’s official title will be executive vice president and CEO of a new division called Microsoft AI, reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella. Despite its explosive start over AI search rival Google, Bing’s market share hardly moved the needle against its search rival, Bloomberg reported in January. Suleyman co-founded DeepMind in 2010, four years before Google bought the British–American AI startup for between $400 million and $650 million.

He was sentenced to 66 weeks in jail.

A man has been jailed for 66 weeks in England after pleading guilty to cyberflashing. Nicholas Hawkes is the first person to be convicted of the crime in the country under the Online Safety Act. It outlawed cyberflashing (sending unsolicited photos of genitalia) in England and Wales on January 31. Hawkes admitted to sending a photo of his genitals to a woman and a 15-year-old girl in early February. Some US states have moved to tackle cyberflashing too, including California, Virginia and Texas.

