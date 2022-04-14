The Morning After: Elon Musk faces lawsuit over his Twitter investment

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, that guy, has been Twitter’s largest shareholder for mere weeks but has packed in enough drama and turmoil to make it feel like months.

He’s now facing legal action over the handling of his latest investment. A Twitter shareholder has filed a class-action lawsuit against Musk over his 11-day delay in officially disclosing his investment in Twitter to the SEC.

It continues the bizarre ebb and flow between the Tesla CEO and Twitter. After becoming the social network’s biggest shareholder, Musk agreed to join Twitter’s board of directors. Then, the decision was reversed following several days of bizarre tweets from Musk, who polled his Twitter followers on whether the company should change its name and speculated on whether the service was “dying.”

As we noted in our report, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees it was “for the best” that Musk ultimately wouldn’t take the position on the board.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Time to smuggle.

No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky is already an enormous game, and it keeps growing. Hello Games has now launched its Outlaws update, which adds smuggling as well as the game’s first new starship in two years. You can buy illicit goods in outlaw systems and sell them for a hefty profit in a regulated system, as long as you're able to smuggle them in, helping to flesh out your very own take on Han Solo, but with derpy dinosaurs and occasional heavy resource management.

Amazing, but expensive.

Hasbro

Robosen Robotics' Optimus Prime robot can automatically transform into a truck, just like the movie/cartoon versions, but it will cost you $900 for the privilege. Now, Hasbro and Robosen have launched a companion Trailer and Roller set for Optimus Prime. You just need another $750.

Remember when the company blasted Apple’s 30 percent cut?

Meta has confirmed to CNBC that it will take a total 47.5 percent cut from digital asset sales in Horizon Worlds, including 30 percent through the Meta Quest Store and 17.5 percent through Horizon Worlds itself.

Meta is promising "goal-oriented" bonuses to virtual developers whose worlds are particularly active. Nonetheless, the rate isn't exactly pleasing to digital product makers.

It’s still happening.

CD Projekt Red has delayed its Witcher 3 free next-gen upgrade "until further notice" after deciding to finish the project with an internal development team instead of Saber Interactive. The company wants to evaluate the necessary "scope of work," according to a statement.

The update was originally slated to arrive before the end of June.

Mark Zuckerberg apparently sees them as the company’s 'iPhone moment.'

VCG via Getty Images

Meta is going hard on its vision for augmented reality and the metaverse . According to anonymous sources talking to The Verge, the company aims to launch its first AR glasses in 2024. These would be followed by a "lighter, more advanced" model in 2026 and a third iteration in 2028. The initial model would be independent of your phone, but you would need a "phone-shaped device" to handle the computing part and rely on a wristband for controls. Are you ready for some AR accessories?

