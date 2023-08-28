The Morning After: ‘GTA VI’ hacker leaked game footage with a Fire TV Stick From their hotel room while they were on bail.

All you need to leak footage from a highly anticipated, multimillion-dollar game is an Amazon Fire TV stick and a cheap UK hotel. That massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak came from Arion Kurtaj, a member of hacking group Lapsus$. And he managed to do so while already on bail for allegedly hacking NVIDIA.

The 18-year-old infiltrated GTA creators Rockstar Games, even announcing himself as an "attacker" in the company's Slack channel. While on bail, he was not allowed internet access, but he circumvented that with a Fire TV Stick (as well as a newly purchased smartphone and keyboard) from a hotel, just outside Oxford, UK.

Further details of the attack became public following a seven-week trial and his being found guilty of hacking Rockstar, Revolut and Uber. A 17-year-old was also convicted but, unlike Kurtaj, is still out on bail. Lapsus$ comprises mostly teenagers from Brazil and the UK — Kurtaj and the unnamed 17-year-old are two of seven members arrested in the UK. Between 2021 and 2022, Lapsus$ also allegedly hacked Samsung, T-Mobile and Microsoft. The group’s motives seem to vary from attack to attack but appear to be a mix of financial gain through blackmail and sheer amusement.

It’s also unclear how much Lapsus$ has made from its cybercrimes. No companies have publicly admitted to paying the hackers.

– Mat Smith

​​

Another PlayStation handheld?

Engadget

This week, Sony announced the PlayStation Portal, a $200 handheld that can only stream games from your PS5. In this episode, Devindra and producer Ben Ellman try to figure out what the heck Sony is doing. Is the Portal something gamers actually want? Or did Sony completely miss an opportunity to build a better portable? Also, we discuss why we’re excited for Armored Core VI.

Listen here.

It'll likely be one of many movie launches pushed back this year.

The release of Dune: Part Two has been pushed back to March 15th amid ongoing writer and actor strikes. The film was originally scheduled for November 3rd, but Warner Bros. and producer Legendary Entertainment agreed to delay it over four months — likely because the film wouldn't meet its full box office potential without publicity and support from the star-studded cast. Along with Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim have been pushed back to April 12th and December 13th, 2024, respectively, largely to accommodate Dune: Part Two.

Continue reading.

The spacecraft has imaged picoflare jets for the first time.

You’ve probably heard of solar winds, but the origin of these streams of charged particles remains a mystery, even decades after their discovery. The images captured last year by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument aboard ESA's and NASA's Solar Orbiter, however, may have finally given us the knowledge to explain what powers these winds. In a paper published in Science, a team of researchers described a large number of jets coming out of a dark region of the sun. They’re called picoflare jets because they contain around one-trillionth the energy the largest solar flares can generate. These picoflare jets reach speeds of around 100 kilometers per second, lasting between 20 and 100 seconds. The researchers believe they have the power to emit enough high-temperature plasma to be a substantial source of our system's solar winds.

Continue reading.