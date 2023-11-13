The Morning After: Is the M3 iMac worth it?

Unlike many of my peers, I prefer desktops to laptops, so I’m always excited when a new iMac rolls off the production line. I’ve had my eye on one for a while, especially now it’s packing an M3 chip with all the power that promises. Sadly for me and other desktop lovers, while Nathan Ingraham’s got plenty of compliments for the new iMac , it’s not all great.

On one hand, he praises the power of the M3, the elegant and clutter-free design and the ease of portability. But that’s paired with the feeling the base model has been hobbled to force users into spending more than they expected. Apple’s always stingy with RAM, but that feeling of being nickel-and-dimed extends to paying more for TouchID, gigabit ethernet and more USB ports.

It’s indicative of the iMac’s price and how it’s positioned that Nathan’s conclusion is to buy a Mac Mini and external display instead. You might lose the clutter-free environment on your desk, but you’ll get significantly more computer for the same amount of cash.

— Dan Cooper

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Terminator is back with a new anime series coming to Netflix

SpaceX workers face above-average injury rates as Musk prioritizes Mars over safety, report finds

Netflix is bringing Hades, Braid and Death’s Door to mobile devices

SAG-AFTRA deal includes a $40 million streaming bonus and AI protections

Dbrand’s artisan keycaps are here to curse you out and stab you

NVIDIA may soon announce new AI chips for China to get around US export restrictions

An Elon Musk biopic will be directed by Darren Aronofsky

Typical.

NASA

NASA’s Mars robots have been told to get on with it and don’t make a mess while the parents are away. That’s because Earth and Mars are now on opposite sides of the sun, which blocks missives between the two celestial bodies . Instead, from now until November 25, the various craft on the planet will gather data alone and otherwise hunker down. And no throwing any wild parties, ya hear?

Continue Reading.

The lineup will get more confusing, not less.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose track record is solid enough to warrant attention, says Apple will launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air in 2024. It’s part of a big refresh of the tablet lineup bringing new iPad Airs and a new OLED-equipped iPad Pro . Click through to read what Apple may have in store, which appears to be an even more cluttered lineup than it has right now.

Continue Reading.

Nature found a way.

In 1910, Washington State dammed the Elwha River, stopping 40 miles of river reaching the open ocean. It caused massive disruption to the local ecosystem, blocking native salmon from making their annual spawning trek and causing countless second-order effects. A successful years-long battle to take down the dam offered researchers the chance to see what happens when we leave nature to recover. And, oh boy, did it recover.

Continue Reading.

That’s if you can even find a willing buyer.

If you buy a Cybertruck, you won’t be able to move it on to a third party for a year after your purchase. That’s down to a freshly added clause in the purchase agreement , with Tesla saying you can’t sell the vehicle unless you get the automaker’s prior permission. Failure to do so might see the car company suing you for $50,000 — which might discourage resellers.