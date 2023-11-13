The Morning After: Is the M3 iMac worth it?
Plus, NASA's communication breakdown and 2024's iPads.
Unlike many of my peers, I prefer desktops to laptops, so I’m always excited when a new iMac rolls off the production line. I’ve had my eye on one for a while, especially now it’s packing an with all the power that promises. Sadly for me and other desktop lovers, , it’s not all great.
On one hand, he praises the power of the M3, the elegant and clutter-free design and the ease of portability. But that’s paired with the feeling the base model has been hobbled to force users into spending more than they expected. Apple’s always stingy with RAM, but that feeling of being nickel-and-dimed extends to paying more for TouchID, gigabit ethernet and more USB ports.
It’s indicative of the iMac’s price and how it’s positioned that Nathan’s conclusion is to buy a Mac Mini and external display instead. You might lose the clutter-free environment on your desk, but you’ll get significantly more computer for the same amount of cash.
— Dan Cooper
Typical.
NASA’s Mars robots have been told to get on with it and don’t make a mess while the parents are away. That’s because . Instead, from now until November 25, the various craft on the planet will gather data alone and otherwise hunker down. And no throwing any wild parties, ya hear?
The lineup will get more confusing, not less.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, whose track record is solid enough to warrant attention, says Apple will launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air in 2024. It’s part of a . to read what Apple may have in store, which appears to be an even more cluttered lineup than it has right now.
Nature found a way.
In 1910, Washington State dammed the Elwha River, stopping 40 miles of river reaching the open ocean. It caused and causing countless second-order effects. A successful years-long battle to take down the dam offered researchers the chance to see what happens when we leave nature to recover. And, oh boy, did it recover.
That’s if you can even find a willing buyer.
If you buy a Cybertruck, you won’t be able to move it on to a third party for a year after your purchase. That’s down to a , with Tesla saying you can’t sell the vehicle unless you get the automaker’s prior permission. Failure to do so might see the car company suing you for $50,000 — which might discourage resellers.