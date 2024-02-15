The Morning After: Mark Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is much better than the Vision Pro

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has posted his own review of Apple's Vision Pro on Instagram, coming inexplicably for our jobs here at Engadget.

In a video shot direct from a Meta Quest 3 (oh of course), Zuckerberg didn't mince his words. He said he expected the Quest to be the better value for most people, because it's "like seven times less expensive" than the $3,500 Vision Pro. Eventually, he concluded that the Quest 3 was “the better product, period."

Zuckerberg thinks the Quest is "a lot more comfortable," noting that the headset’s field of view is wider and has a brighter display than the Vision Pro. He added that the Quest had a bigger library: Meta’s Quest, unlike the Vision Pro, has access to the YouTube and Xbox apps. And that’s definitely a fair criticism.

All in all, two out of five Zucks. Don't forget to like and subscribe.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

X let terrorist groups pay for verification, report says

Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple AirPods Max

An earnings typo sent Lyft's stock price into the stratosphere

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is an odd, eye-catching ode to simpler times

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

Kimi gave viewers access to pirated shows and movies.

An app called Kimi curiously outranked well-known streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video in the App Store's list of top free entertainment apps this week. Now, Apple has pulled it, probably because it gave users access to pirated movies.

Kimi was disguised as an app that tests your eyesight by making you play ‘spot the difference’ between similar photos. In reality, it was packed with bootlegged shows and movies. If anyone remembers the heyday of pirated movies on slow internet connections, you got to relive the variable video quality of yesteryear.

Continue reading.

This could make the retail giant a formidable rival to Amazon and Roku.

Justin Sullivan via Getty Images

Walmart might buy budget TV maker Vizio. The rumored $2 billion deal would make Vizio a house brand for the retailer and would allow the company to compete directly in the affordable smart TV space currently dominated by Amazon and Roku. Vizio has been eyeing up buyers for years. It was nearly purchased by Chinese media conglomerate LeEco back in 2016, which was another $2 billion deal, but that fell through. If the purchase happens, Walmart would also have access to all of that sweet, sweet customer data collected by Vizio’s smart TV platform.

Continue reading.

We’re not ready for what’s coming.

Getty Images

Since 1979, Arctic ice has shrunk by 1.35 million square miles and Antarctic ice is now at the lowest level since records began. Frozen Arctic, a report produced by the universities of the Arctic and Lapland alongside UN-backed thinktank GRID-Arendal, collates sixty geoengineering projects that could slow down or reverse polar melting. A team of researchers examined every idea, from those already in place to the ones at the fringes of science. Daniel Cooper breaks down some of the possible solutions.

Continue reading.