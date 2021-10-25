The Morning After: NASA sets a new date for its Artemis I Moon mission

NASA now expects to launch its uncrewed Artemis I flight test in February 2022, with the liftoff window as early as February 12th. The space agency had initially planned for a November 2021 test flight, but, well, it’s been that kind of a year.

The Orion capsule has been stacked on top of the Space Launch System rocket, and blastoff now depends on testing results. The most important test is apparently the wet dress rehearsal, when the Artemis I crew will try loading and unloading the propellants weeks before launch. NASA won't set a firm launch date until after a successful rehearsal — so yes, that date could slip.

The eventual goal is to make the first crewed landings in 2024.

Hasbro has introduced a Nerf LMTD Halo Needler that looks and acts more like the iconic Covenant weapon. It still won't shoot homing rounds, unfortunately, but the motorized blaster will shoot 10 darts in a row from a rapid-fire drum, while the needles lighting up when you grab the handle. The blaster runs on a heady six AA 1.5V batteries at a time, like it’s still the ‘90s or something. The Nerf LMTD Halo Needler is available to pre-order from Amazon now for $100, but it's not set to ship until December 1st, 2022.

Strained supply might have contributed to the increase.

Tesla has hiked prices for all four of its in-production vehicles in the past two days. The base Model 3 and Model Y variants now cost $2,000 more, and respectively start at $43,990 and $56,990. Spring for the Model S and Model X, meanwhile, and you'll pay $5,000 more at respective prices of $94,990 and $104,990. Tesla hasn't explained the price increases, but it’s common knowledge the automaker is grappling with supply shortages.

It has 30 days to fulfill the terms, including releasing its source code.

Add a licensing misstep to the list of problems facing former President Donald Trump’s social media network. The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) says the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) violated a licensing agreement when it recently launched a test version of TRUTH Social. The website ran a modified version of Mastodon, a free and open-source platform for operating Twitter-like social media networks.

The SFC also shared details about how TRUTH Social was defaced earlier. It found no evidence anyone “illegally broke” into the website, but noted it was due to improper configuration. “People merely used the site legitimately to register accounts and use its features,” the organization said.

Legendary Resident Evil characters Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are making their debut in Fortnite, with alternate costumes that make nods to their appearances in Village and Nemesis, while the Back Bling offers three shades of Resident Evil's life-sustaining herbs.

