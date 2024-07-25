The Morning After: Reddit is blocking AI search engines that don’t cough up for access

When Reddit said last month it would block unauthorized data scraping from its site, most of us assumed it was to tackle chatbot training. It turns out the site/service/fandom battleground also appears to be blocking search engines other than Brave and Google, the latter of which reportedly inked a deal earlier this year with Reddit worth $60 million annually.

A Reddit spokesperson told Engadget the empty search results are because these engines won’t agree to the company’s requirements for AI training. The company says it’s in discussions with several of them. Bing and DuckDuckGo both appear to be affected.

But it’s Modern Warfare III.

It’s been hard to accept Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass price hike, especially given its recent lackluster game offerings. In an attempt to make up for it, it is adding a Call of Duty game. Unfortunately, it’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, one of the lowest-rated games in the series. Sorry, folks.

The Engadget guide to the best smartphones

Our top phone choices aren’t all flagships.

So you’re after a new phone. If you know you want an iPhone, your decision-making process is a bit easier. If you’re an Android person, you have a lot more options. At Engadget, we review phones a lot and have tested dozens over the years; so far for 2024, our top picks remain the same, with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Google’s Pixel 8 Pro topping our lists. Our recent refresh includes new picks for top foldable.

It was sent to those dealing with last week’s outage.

Last week’s CrowdStrike outage plunged many companies into a messy world of blue death screens. The cybersecurity company tried to apologize with an Uber Eats gift card. Unfortunately, when people tried to use it, the offer had been rescinded by the issuing party. CrowdStrike said Uber had flagged it as a fraud because of high use rates.

CrowdStrike blamed the global system outage on a boot loop bug that knocked out systems in banks, airports and even hospitals.

