The Morning After: Sony reveals its PS5 streaming handheld It can stream at up to 60 fps and 1080p resolution.

Among a barrage of game announcements during PlayStation’s State of Play yesterday, Sony revealed it’s getting into the increasingly busy world of game streaming devices. No, this isn’t a next-gen PS Vita (sadly), but an eight-inch screen, bookended by DualSense controls. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the device would allow PlayStation gamers to stream any PS5 game, excluding PlayStation VR2 titles, over WiFi and the company's Remote Play protocol.

However, there aren’t many specs for the device just yet, but Sony says it’ll have an LCD screen that can stream games at up to 1080p and 60 fps over WiFi. The controller part will also have the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the PS5 controller. It’s set to launch later this year.

One backer said servers were 'kind of melting.'

Ron DeSantis was supposed to take to Twitter Spaces yesterday to announce his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination officially. Unfortunately, Twitter was not prepared for the influx of people waiting to listen to the announcement. The announcement eventually got underway after Twitter moved the Space to Republican megadonor David Sacks' account because Musk's "account was breaking the system." Sacks said the Space, with more than 500,000 people tuned in to listen at one point, was the largest group that had "ever met online," a claim quickly ridiculed .

So why did Twitter struggle with those kinds of numbers? It might be that since Musk’s acquisition, the majority of the workforce has been gutted, including much of the team responsible for its infrastructure .

Your phone could be more useful when you aren't using it.

Bloomberg sources claim Apple's iOS 17 update may introduce a lock screen that effectively turns an iPhone into a smart display when the device is on its side. You'll reportedly see calendar items, notifications and other details in a high-contrast layout reminiscent of an Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub. The new lock screen is said to be more advanced than the one Google brought to Android 10. Rumors say Apple is developing multiple smart home devices , which could include a mountable screen, so this could dovetail neatly into that push.

It's the first title out of Jade Raymond's Haven Studios.

The first project out of Haven Studios (a new studio founded by veteran producer Jade Raymond, who's best known for her work on the Assassin's Creed franchise) is Fairgame$, and it looks like it packs plenty of neon-tinged anarchist multiplayer action. The online competitive heist game has a lovely, timely focus on rebelling against billionaires, and it's heading to PlayStation 5 and PC.

The parkour-heavy stealth game will be available this fall.

Talking of Assassin’s Creed, the next game in the series has a release date. On October 12th, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will put players in the robes of Basim Ibn in the city of Baghdad, 861 CE, and will have a stronger focus on stealth mechanics and parkour-based movement than its predecessor. That makes it look a lot like older games in the series from the trailers we've seen so far, but you still get a pet eagle.

