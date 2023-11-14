The Morning After: Sony whiffs another gaming handheld

In the history of modern gaming handhelds, Sony was there in the fairly early days with the PSP and Vita. Both were well regarded, if flawed, living and dying long before the age of the Switch and the Steam Deck. So it would be reasonable to expect the new PlayStation Portal, which marks Sony’s return to handhelds, would be a triumph. Yeah. About that.

Portal is a $200 handheld that can only stream from your own PlayStation 5, either at home or when you’re on the go. There are no local titles, or any bells and whistles for that matter, it’s just a way to play on your own PS5 when the TV isn’t available. Devindra Hardawar has been testing one for a while and the obvious flaws remain obvious.

If your internet connection isn’t rock-solid, then the Portal isn’t very useful, especially when you can pick up a mobile handheld dock for a lot less cash. It doesn’t help that Sony’s not the best at perfectly integrating its hardware and software, so things you might expect to be seamless are anything but. Click to read Devindra’s full review, but if you’re a Sony diehard, it might be best to hide behind your hands while you do so.

— Dan Cooper

Spoiler: It’s a lot of money.

It’s common knowledge that Google pays Apple a king’s ransom to be the default search engine on Safari. What is less well known is Google also hands over a 36 percent commission on the revenue generated by those searches. The news accidentally let slip during a recent hearing, despite both companies’ insistence the figure remain strictly confidential. Oops.

It’s a relaxing way to sit in traffic.

Volvo

Volvo’s first fully electric minivan, the EM90, which it describes as a “living room on the move,” has been announced for the Chinese market. Based on the Zeekr 009, it includes plush reclining chairs, air suspension and external noise cancellation. The range is no slouch, either, with a promised 450 miles on a single charge, if you can believe those sorts of promises.

Oh grow up, people.

There are plenty of words a respectable newsletter writer can’t use when describing how people behave online. You’ll just have to imagine how I’d like to describe the operators and members of an AI marketplace encouraging its users to create the most realistic-looking deepfakes of real people. It’s not just creepy requests for celebrities, which would be bad enough, either, since reporters also found requests for fakes of private citizens.

It reflects a blockbuster year of games.

Larian Studios

2023 has been an odd year for the gaming industry, pairing the highest highs with the lowest lows. The Game Awards’ lineup of nominees reflects the former, since this year we’ve had a stellar lineup of new releases. It speaks volumes about the quality of the year’s run that it’s hard to identify a nailed-on winner for Game of the Year.

This is almost as bad as third impact.

ASUS

ASUS has reminded us all why it’s important to double check your work in case an error gets through. It launched a series of motherboards catering to fans of blockbuster anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion. But a misprint means the units instead bear the name EVANGENLION, which probably makes them even more of a collector’s item than they were before.

