The Morning After: The next generation of iPhones may all feature Dynamic Island displays

The next generation of iPhones only just went on sale, but enough about them; what about the iPhone 15? According to display analyst Ross Young, the new Dynamic Island, found on iPhone 14 Pro models, will be standard on all 2023 iPhones, mimicking the rollout of Apple’s display notch which first appeared on the 2018 iPhone X.

Making the Dynamic Island standard on every new iPhone would cajole developers into utilizing the new display layout. Once iOS 16.1 arrives later this year, Dynamic Island will also work with Apple’s Live Activities API, adding interactive notifications. ProMotion 120Hz displays will likely stay exclusive to Pro variants, ensuring the cheaper iPhones remain more affordable.

– Mat Smith

Mat Smith / Engadget

Apple’s new Dynamic Island interface is also being used in… different ways. Take Reddit client Apollo, which has added “Pixel Pals.” The feature adds a Tamagotchi-like critter that does cute things on top of your phone’s Dynamic Island while you have Apollo open. You can even choose between a few animals, including a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox or axolotl. Game-changing? No. Cute? Very.

Demos were live at the Tokyo Game Show.

Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset will arrive early next year, and some folks have tested it out at the Tokyo Game Show. It’s been well-received so far, but enthusiasm was tempered by news that existing PS VR games will not work on the next-gen hardware. The company’s senior vice-president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino said: “PS VR2 has much more advanced features, like [an] all-new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, inside-out tracking, eye tracking, 3D audio is coming together and 4K HDR." He added: "This means developing games for PS VR2 requires a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”

They're currently $10 less than MSRP.

If you were thinking of grabbing Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, you should consider buying them from Amazon – because they’re already discounted. Ahead of their September 23rd release date, the retailer has priced the earbuds at $240, or $10 less than MSRP. We haven’t reviewed the 2022 AirPods Pro yet, but expect improved active noise cancellation thanks to Apple’s new H2 chip and the addition of volume touch controls, something the first-gen AirPods Pro lacked.

Meanwhile, version 3.1 of the game will land on September 28th.

miHoYo

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest gaming success stories of the last few years. Finally, fans will have another way to enjoy the world of Teyvat at some point, as developer miHoYo has teamed up with animation studio Ufotable to create an anime based on the free-to-play action RPG. There’s already a concept trailer to watch, but given the lush anime aesthetics of the game, it’s a little surprising this spin-off took this long.

