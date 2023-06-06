The Morning After: The verdict on Google’s Pixel Fold

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line is the undisputed champion of big flexible phones. But – outside of China – it holds that title by default. With the Pixel Fold, Google has created a foldable challenger that directly addresses some of Samsung's (and foldables’) weaknesses. Google says that over 50 first-party apps have already been optimized for use on devices like the Pixel Fold. Some of the enhancements we've seen before, like tabletop mode in YouTube. But, by virtue of being made by the same company that makes Android, there are more features here. That even includes third-party apps like WhatsApp, where you can share images from Google Photos just by dragging and dropping.

Engadget

According to Engadget’s Sam Rutherford, the Pixel Fold’s clever hinge and slim chassis make it easy to use and carry, while its wider body makes the phone's exterior screen much more usable. With better cameras and UI tweaks to make multitasking a tiny bit simpler, the Pixel Fold more than holds its own against Samsung's Z Fold 4. The main challenge: that $1,799 price. Check out the full review here.

– Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The best free games for 2023

Lucid is going to power Aston Martin's future EVs

Urtopia's Chord e-bike aims to blend tech with style

Virgin Galactic will start commercial spaceflight on June 29th

A 5G deadline could ground some US flights starting July 1st

The Biden administration’s $42 billion broadband program is finally getting underway

The Morning After isn’t just a newsletter – it’s also a daily podcast. Get our daily audio briefings, Monday through Friday, by subscribing right here.

Users will have basic with ads, standard or premium tiers available.

Netflix announced its basic plan would no longer be an option for Canadian subscribers. Anyone already on a basic plan doesn't have to worry about being kicked off it, but if they choose to move to another option or close their account, they can't get back on that tier. In Canada, the basic tier is $9.99 (CAD) per month, while the basic tier with ads, launched last year, costs $5.99. Now with the decision to remove its basic option, the streamer is pushing more of its customers towards an ad-filled viewing experience. It’s making the company money: In the first quarter of 2023, Netflix saw its basic with ads tier bring in more money per user than its standard plan.

Continue reading.

Your local bodega could bring shipments to your door.

Amazon is launching a new hub delivery system that uses small businesses in 23 states (including California, New York and Washington) to complete customer shipments. Those businesses need secure storage areas and must deliver an average of 30 packages daily outside of major holidays. Amazon debuted an "I Have Space" system in India in 2015, and expanded it to both Japan and Spain. A US pilot program began in late 2020, although it focused on improving delivery for rural customers. This new system covers over 20 major cities, including Boston, New York City and Los Angeles.

Continue reading.

The plan costs $8 per month or $60 per year.

Engadget

Meta is making its own Xbox Game Pass-like subscription service for VR titles. Meta Quest+, grants users access to "the best titles on the platform" for $8 per month or $60 per year. The subscription is available starting today on Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It's also coming to Quest 3 when that headset arrives this fall. The first two are the hit first-person shooter Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. Like PlayStation Plus Essential, you'll retain access to the games as long as you remain a member.

Continue reading.

An early version is planned for the Lunar Gateway space station.

Has 2001: A Space Odyssey taught us nothing? Yes. NASA is developing an AI chat system allowing astronauts to perform maneuvers, conduct experiments and more using a natural-language ChatGPT-like interface.

NASA aims to deploy the system on its Lunar Gateway, a space station that will orbit the Moon and support NASA's Artemis mission. It would use a natural language interface that allows astronauts to seek advice on experiments or conduct maneuvers without diving into complex manuals.

Continue reading.