The Morning After: The Zuck vs Musk fight may not happen What hobby or sport can they ruin next?

It looks like the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage match isn’t happening, according to audio exclusively heard by Reuters. In the recording, the now surprisingly buff Zuckerberg told Meta employees at a company town hall he’s “not sure if it’s going to come together.”

Zuck didn’t actually say the match is off, just unlikely. For those of us excited by the prospects of billionaires punching each other in the face, let’s hold out hope. Musk hasn’t issued a response – which is odd when he responds to so much – but given Zuckerberg’s continued training in jiu jitsu (and some competition success), Musk could be relieved.

– Mat Smith

It's working on updates to 'improve the situation.'

Apple has promised to fix a bug in iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices that may affect Screen Time restrictions for kids. It affects the Downtime function parents use to remotely set hours when kids can't use their devices. "We are aware that some users may be experiencing an issue where Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset," a spokesperson told the WSJ. "We take these reports very seriously and we have been, and will continue, making updates to improve the situation."

Possibly ready in time for the next expansion.

Square Enix

It took a decade, but Square Enix's premier massively multiplayer online role-playing game is finally coming to Xbox consoles. The developer has revealed Final Fantasy XIV will be available for Xbox Series X/S in spring 2024. An open beta is expected for patch 6.5X, and given the dates, the Xbox port should be ready in time for the new Dawntrail expansion, due next summer.

And, of course, we discuss Twitter's X rebrand.

Engadget

Following Samsung’s first Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, Cherlynn, Devindra and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford dive into all of Samsung’s news: the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Watch 6 and Tab S9. Is Samsung playing it safe this year, or is it bringing something new to the world of foldables? Also, we discuss Twitter’s rebrand to X (sigh). And talk alien balls.

