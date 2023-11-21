The Morning After: Tinder's ‘rizz-first’ redesign just ruined rizz for everyone

Tinder is adding many new, pretty basic, features, including the profile prompts and basic info tags other dating apps, like Hinge or Bumble, have. Profile prompts, for example, are a long-standing feature on both, with Tinder users now able to share their responses to statements like “The first item on my bucket list is… ” or “Two truths and a lie.”

The dating app points to Gen Z’s responses in its recent Future of Dating report as motivation for the updates, saying: “At Tinder, we understand that connecting today is about authenticity, depth and the desire for connections that go beyond the surface.”

The company calls it a “rizz-first redesign,” which equates to these new prompts, zodiac sign info and… new animations. Is that rizz-first? I’m not sure it is.

The biggest stories you might have missed

Amazon will host free AI Ready courses to boost the AI talent pool

HBO’s Max is offering 70 percent off its ad-supported plan in Black Friday sale

What is going on with OpenAI and Sam Altman?

It’ll help test current theories of star formation.

NASA

The James Webb telescope has captured parts of the center of the Milky Way in “unprecedented detail.” This area is about 300 light-years from the galaxy’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A, and over 25,000 light-years from Earth. The galactic center is “the most extreme environment” in the Milky Way, according to University of Virginia professor Jonathan Tan.

And reinstates Sam Altman as CEO.

OpenAI’s corporate drama kept Engadget busy over the weekend, as the company ousted its CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, then reportedly tried to get him back when he was poached by Microsoft — one of OpenAI’s major investors. Now, most of the company’s staff have threatened to quit unless the board resigns and reinstates former CEO Sam Altman and ex-president Greg Brockman. According to Wired and Kara Swisher, around 500 employees signed the letter.

Linda Yaccarino says X stands against antisemitic content.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino called a report from watchdog group media Matters for America “misleading and manipulated,” following a large-scale advertiser pullout. In a note she sent to X employees on Sunday night, she said: “While some advertisers may have temporarily paused investments because of a misleading article, the data will tell the real story.”

Major advertisers, including Apple, Disney, Paramount Global and Yaccarino’s former employer, NBCUniversal, pulled their ads from X last week, after the watchdog group’s report found ads from some of these brands ran next to pro-Nazi content on the website. It also came days after Musk publicly endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory as a response to a far-right X user.

X filed its lawsuit against Media Matters on Monday.

