The Morning After: Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot What did he miss?

More than two years after former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter (now X) in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot, he’s returned to tweet (sorry, post) his county jail mugshot. It’s not a great image for horizontal placement, but at least it’s embeddable.

X, then known as Twitter, banned Trump in early 2021 after he broke the company’s rules against inciting violence. The initial suspension saw Trump lose access to his account for 12 hours, but the company made the decision permanent. Following his de-platforming from Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites, Trump went on to help create Truth Social.

– Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black first look

Scientists strengthen concrete by 30 percent with used coffee grounds

‘No Man’s Sky’ update brings sentient robots and freighter-to-freighter combat

Blink's Outdoor 4 security camera offers sharper video day and night

Amazon's Fallout series will arrive on Prime Video in 2024

‘ Baldur's Gate III’ is coming to Xbox this year after a Series S compromise

The best MacBook accessories for 2023

CVS Health will begin manufacturing cheaper 'biosimilar' drugs

NASA reveals pollution maps gathered by the TEMPO space instrument

Audeze will continue to make audio products for multiple platforms.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony's PlayStation division, has struck a deal to buy premium headphone maker Audeze to help it "continue innovating when it comes to the audio experience of PlayStation games." Audeze will apparently continue to operate independently and develop products for multiple platforms. Audeze's headphones are best known for using planar magnetic drivers . Sony revealed more details about new earbuds and a headset for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation Portal handheld, both of which have custom planar magnetic drivers.

Continue reading.

If you've been impatiently refreshing, it's time to check again.

The long-awaited web version of Threads has finally arrived. After announcing its Twitter competitor would be accessible from browsers earlier this week, Meta’s rollout is finally underway. Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed Thursday the update is now live for all users. The app has seen a significant drop-off in engagement following its initial launch – many have viewed the lack of a web version as a significant barrier to the app.

Which of the many “missing” features will Threads get next? Users have also complained about the lack of content search — right now, people can only search for users, not for specific posts — and hashtags. Fortunately, X/Twitter continues to curtail existing features, ensuring Threads appears a tempting alternative.

Continue reading.

Finally, Lara Croft can team-up with Nicki Minaj.

Activision

The Call of Duty franchise continues its Fortnite-inspired character roster by announcing the latest playable character will be Tomb Raider star Lara Croft. She’ll appear in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, joining recent real-life playable characters, like Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant and various characters from the Prime Video show The Boys. If you’re waiting on a new Tomb Raider game, developer Crystal Dynamics, along with Amazon, announced in December a new game is on the way and it'll be a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure” built using Unreal Engine 5.

Continue reading.