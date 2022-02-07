The Morning After: What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

Later this week, Samsung’s big smartphone showcase will likely reveal the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S line, almost definitely called the Galaxy S22. Shocking, I know. Judging from the leaks and rumors, what’s notable is this could mark the year Samsung’s Galaxy Note and S phone lines become one big happy family. Ahead of the event announcement, company president TM Roh teased it would feature “the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created.” See what they did there?

Evan Blass

Samsung skipped the Note line in 2021, but in all but name, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the Note 20 successor fans have been waiting to see for nearly two years.

We’ve pulled together everything we’re expecting to see right here, but we’ll also be covering the event on Wednesday, February 9th at 10 AM ET (7 AM PT). We’ll have our own livestream covering all the phones and any surprises along the way. Come watch along with us!

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Spoiler alert.

When Samsung does unfurl its 2022 Galaxy S lineup, those phones will be partly made of a new, more sustainable plastic. The company says it has started using discarded fishing nets to create a more environmentally friendly plastic. It’ll first be put to use in these latest devices, but Samsung says it’ll also begin incorporating the material in its entire device lineup.

The company will reportedly release four M2-powered Macs in 2022.

When Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro line last fall, it left the entry-level model alone. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that’s about to change. He expects a new entry-level model will also drop the much-maligned Touch Bar, but it’s unlikely to include the ProMotion display technology found on the 2021 MacBook Pro, meaning it won’t support a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. Mini-LED backlighting is apparently off the table as well, so don’t expect the base model’s display to get as bright as the screens on its counterparts.

But the controversial episode with Dr. Robert Malone is still there.

Spotify has been removing episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience since Friday, and at writing, the service has pulled a total of 113. Around 70 episodes have recently disappeared from the platform. Those were apparently removed on February 4th, in addition to the 40 podcast episodes deleted some time ago. However, the newly deleted episodes don't seem to be connected with the COVID-19 controversy surrounding the show and the service right now.

Amazon's best e-reader to date is on sale for the first time.

Engadget

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is possibly the best e-reader on the market right now, and if you've been considering picking one up, now seems like a good time. Amazon is putting the device on sale for the first time for $145, which is $45 less than the regular price of $190. Our only issue when we reviewed the Signature Edition was the price — problem solved.

The company could release iOS 15.4 next month as well.

Engadget

Apple just can’t let its biggest phone rival have the spotlight for a week. Apple will host its next hardware event sometime on or around March 8th, according to Bloomberg. At the event, the company will reportedly announce the third-generation iPhone SE, a refresh of the 2020 iPad Air and a new Mac computer that will feature an Apple Silicon chip.

