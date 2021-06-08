We’re still chewing over all the Apple announcements at WWDC 2021 earlier this week. Namely, why will macOS be supported on some machines, but not others? It’s not an Intel chip versus Apple chip thing — though some features are only supported on the homegrown M1 — but the company's reasoning of retiring old hardware when it can’t offer the same experience rings a little hollow this time around.

Dan Cooper explains that there are devices on both sides of the divide with similar specs: the late 2014 Mac Mini can run it, but the early 2014 MacBook Air can’t. Both have the same chip, RAM and GPU. Apple suffers here because it does such a stellar job offering support across its iPhones. The incoming iOS 15 will run on an iPhone 6S from 2015 — Android rarely comes close in software support and updates. With (mostly) pricier PCs and laptops, there’s an argument for Apple offering longer update windows, if machines can handle them.

Meanwhile at E3 2021, Ubisoft Forward kicks off later today at 3PM ET. We’ll be reporting on all the major gaming announcements as well as hosting our own post-show discussion on our YouTube channel. (We'll be live from Xbox's presentation tomorrow, too!)

This will also be the final Saturday edition of TMA for a while. We’re looking into new directions for our Engadget newsletters, but rest assured we’ll still be sending these missives every weekday still. My colleague and frenemy Richard Lawler, who helped produce and direct this project over the last five years, is leaving me Engadget for new challenges after a mind-boggling 16 years contributing to the site in one way or another. He was my international editorial support network when I was working unusual hours in Japan, has destroyed my punny sub-headings and has generally just been around every day I’ve worked here. Good luck rLaw, I’ll miss you.

-Mat Smith

It’s a powerful gaming notebook for a surprisingly affordable price.

Should you buy a high-spec laptop running entirely on AMD? The Strix G15 Advantage Edition shows what’s possible when you pair AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs with its powerful new Radeon 6000M graphics. It can outpace NVIDIA’s fastest mobile GPUs, so long as you’re not using ray tracing. And best of all, the G15 Advantage comes in cheaper than comparable systems.

So, yes? Continue reading.

It's not 'Battlefield V.'

The next Battlefield title is a massive, near-future, sandboxy title called Battlefield 2042. And clearly, developers are hoping this one will help players forget all about Battlefield V.

Ready for the grim-world setting? Battlefield 2042 is set in a near-future world ravaged by climate-driven disasters, leading to the most severe refugee crisis in human history. The displaced are recruited to fight in a global war waged by — surprise, surprise — the US and Russia. We now know that Battlefield 2042 has three main modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone (the battle royale flavor) and a third mystery experience still in development at DICE LA.

Its predecessor, Battlefield V, was buggy, lean and emphasized single-player content at a time when battle royale was peaking. It missed the boat. How will 2042 stack up? Continue reading.

1,020 peak horsepower and 390 miles of range.

While Elon Musk’s car company is still cranking away on the Roadster and Cybertruck, it’s ready to start shipping a new higher-performance version of the Model S. Moving on from Ludicrous Mode, this sports EV goes to Plaid courtesy of a three-motor setup that — along with other upgrades, like a new heat pump and radiator — is capable of achieving repeated high-speed runs. According to Musk, when it comes to the Plaid’s sub-two-second 0 to 60 MPH capability, “This car can do it over and over again and it doesn't get winded.”

The Tesla event also served as an opportunity to show off the redesigned elements coming to every new Model S and Model Y. That includes the PS5-caliber infotainment system, which can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 fps, massively improved back seats, steering yoke and the shifter that isn’t there. But the Plaid was the star of the show, and it’s available for purchase if you have $130,000 or so to spare and can wait while Tesla ramps up production over the next few months. Continue reading.

“We are in harmony.”

Five years late to the party, Overwatch is finally offering crossplay. Yes, you can be trounced by your PC-playing buddies as you play along on your Switch. I (half) joke, but it will ensure any Overwatch gamers will be able to ally themselves with their friends, regardless of platform.

There is a caveat: To use the feature, you’ll need to create a Battle.net account if you don't already have one and link it to your Xbox, PSN or Nintendo account. That’s something Blizzard will now require Overwatch players to do whether they plan to take advantage of crossplay support or not. Sadly, any collection content (costumes, emotes, etc.) you earn on one system won’t carry over to another platform.

And regarding my point about being thrashed by mouse wielders: Blizzard says that, by default, console players will only get matched up against other console players. If you want to play with/against people on PC, you’ll need to intentionally group up with other players on PC. Continue reading.

Say hello to the Maverick pickup.

Ford said its plans for electrified vehicles were expanding. Despite hijacking the name of a 70’s car most people under the age of 40 have already forgotten, the Maverick aimed directly at people who want something more efficient but without the high price and need for a place to plug in. The Maverick’s base price is $21,495, which will bring home a front-wheel-drive hybrid truck that’s supposed to have an EPA rating for 40 mpg for city driving and up to 500 miles of range on a tank of gas. Continue reading.

