The new Sonos Move 2 portable speaker is 20 percent off right now

The newly-released Sonos Move 2 speaker is on sale for 20 percent off the regular price. This is the very first discount on the speaker and brings the price down to $360 from $450. This is part of a larger Sonos sale on select products to celebrate the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Move 2 is considered a massive improvement over the original, with a jump in price to match. We called out the excellent battery life and quick-charging capabilities in our official review. Our reviewer noted that the speaker “seemed to blow past” the advertised 24 hours of battery life. There’s also a nifty charging “ring” contraption. Just plop the speaker in the middle of the ring and it’ll juice up, though USB-C charging is also an option.

Of course, this is a speaker so the sound is a primary consideration. Luckily, the Move 2 offers improved clarity over the original, with a “clear, well-balanced” sound that offers a prominent bass frequency and a detailed high end. It’s also very loud and can easily handle outdoor spaces.

There are only two downsides here. It’s technically a portable speaker, but it’s fairly large and weighs nearly seven pounds. Also, the original asking price is much higher than the first-gen Move, which has been somewhat alleviated by this sale.

The sale also includes the massively popular Beam 2 soundbar. It’s $100 off, bringing the price down to $399. The Beam snagged a place on our list of the best soundbars, due to its easy setup, compact design and fantastic sound. The aforementioned discounts are good until March 25.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.