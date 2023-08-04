The next Pokémon Presents event takes place August 8th

There hasn't been a big Pokémon news update since February, but don't worry — you're about to get up to speed. The Pokémon Company has announced its next Pokémon Presents event for August 8th at 9AM Eastern. The creators aren't saying much, but you can expect 35 minutes of info when the presentation streams through the company's YouTube channel.

The event might include plenty of video game news. There's still much to learn about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. You might also hear more about Detective Pikachu Returns ahead of the adventure's October release. Don't be shocked if you hear more about content updates for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite and other titles. We wouldn't rule out surprises like remakes of classic games, and you could see more of streaming shows like Netflix's Pokémon Concierge.

The next #PokemonPresents arrives soon, Trainers!



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on August 8 for 35 minutes of Pokémon news and updates!

Just don't count on teasers for next-gen games. Rumors from VGC suggest Nintendo might ship its next console in the second half of 2024. If so, you're unlikely to see previews — neither the hardware nor software is likely to be ready. The event's 35-minute runtime at least suggests The Pokémon Company has plenty to say, even if it's not all major or game-related.