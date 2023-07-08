The old, good version of TweetDeck is back

Earlier this week, Twitter began migrating users to the "new" version of TweetDeck after its decision to limit how many tweets people could view temporarily broke the previous iteration of its list aggregator. For many, the change was a downgrade due to the new version missing some of the features found within its predecessor. If you want to go back to using the previous release of TweetDeck, now you can, but almost certainly only for a limited time.

As noted by The Verge, overnight some Twitter users noticed that the old TweetDeck was back without so much as an official announcement from Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino or any of the company's official social accounts. Additionally, a handful of developers, including Harpy creator Roberto Doering, noticed Twitter's legacy API was working again, allowing their third-party clients to work once more. Again, how long that will remain true is hard to say.

"Please note that this doesn't mean that Harpy will be maintained again, seeing as Twitter will most likely shut down access to their legacy API (again) soon and third-party apps are still against their [terms of service]," Doering wrote on Harpy's GitHub page. When Twitter began forcing users to migrate to the new Tweetdeck, the company said users will need to be verified to continue using the tool, meaning most people will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue if they want continued access.