The Polyend Tracker is over 40 percent off

The Polyend Tracker is one of the more intriguing music-making devices we've come across over the last several years. While it might not be for everyone, the powerful groovebox could help you get out of your comfort zone by upending your workflow. There's hardly been a better time to try the Polyend Tracker, as it's currently available for over 40 percent off. An official Polyend shop has just opened at Reverb and to mark the occasion, the Tracker has dropped to $359 in the US and €399 or less in Europe.

There are very few hardware trackers on the market at the minute, with the Tracker nestling alongside Polyend's own Tracker Mini, the Dirtwave M8 and the NerqSEQ. The Tracker has a different format than you might be used to. Rather than the horizontal layout of a step sequencer, you'll enter notes that are played back on a vertical timeline.

As you might expect, you'll be able to add and edit samples on the Tracker. The device has an FM radio function that you can use for sampling too. Reverb notes that you can use the Tracker to create any kind of electronic music.

We gave the Tracker a score of 86 in our review. Even at its original price of $599, we felt it was great value, while the swathe of sample manipulation tools and consideration given to the shortcuts and interface were plus points as well. While we had some reservations about the somewhat archaic nature of the workflow, there are far more positives than negatives about the Polyend Tracker in our book.

