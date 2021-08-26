The Rock's new Under Armour over-ear headphones pack ANC and a 45-hour battery life

Fans of celeb-endorsed gadgets rejoice. Hollywood's busiest man Dwayne Johnson has found time to release another pair of workout headphones under the Project Rock line he created with Under Armour. The cans are essentially an updated version of the durable over-ears released in 2018. But, this is more of a trio than a tag team. Built by JBL, the new headphones' standout upgrades include adaptive noise cancelling and a promised 45-hour battery life. With speed charging, you can get a purported two hours of playback time in just five minutes.

Like their predecessors, the over-ears are designed to be the ultimate gym buddy. The IPX4 rating means they can withstand your sweaty workouts. While UA provided the extra grip on the headband and supervent materials on the fast-drying cushions, which you can remove and hand wash.

Under Armor

Johnson, meanwhile, finely tuned JBL's Charged Sound to his liking. Possibly, so he could listen to his workout playlist on Spotify or relive his atrocious gospel rap ditty, Pie. Just so you know who cooked these up, his Brahma Bull insignia his prominently placed on each ear cup. Additional audio tech includes two ambient modes that filter through external chatter and sounds. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also on hand for when you need voice commands mid-workout.

UA Project Rock Over-Ear Training headphones are out now via JBL and Under Armour for $299.95.