Image credit: Under Armour / JBL

The Rock's latest headphones are earbuds with bold battery claims

You'll get 50 hours of playtime using the included charging case.
Igor Bonifacic
25m ago
Under Armour / JBL

Gyms might be closed in some parts of the US and across the globe, but that’s not stopping Under Armour and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from releasing a new pair of true wireless earbuds. The UA Project Rock True Wireless X - Engineered by JBL (that’s a mouthful of a name, we know) build on The Rock-branded in-ear headphones JBL and Under Armour released last year. At $199.95, they’re the same price as last year’s model, but feature double the battery life, with UA claiming you’ll get 10 hours on a single charge and up to additional 40 hours of playtime using the including aluminum charging case. The new earbuds also feature passive noise cancellation.  

Beyond that, everything that was in the original model makes a return. The headphones are IPX7-certified sweat-resistant, and they include JBL’s TalkThru and Ambient Aware features. The former lowers the volume of music when you’re talking to someone, while the latter amplifies background noises, making using the headphones safer while working out outside. Rounding out the UA Project Rock True Wireless X’s feature list is Bluetooth 5.0 support, USB-C charging and a fast pair protocol.   

Whether gyms reopen or not, you’ll be able to buy the UA Project Rock True Wireless X starting on October 29th. As a bonus, each pair comes with a complimentary 12-month MapMyFitness premium membership subscription.

In this article: gadgets, gadgetry, Dwayne Johnson, JBL, Project Rock, audio, wireless headphones, Under Armour, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
