The Rock's latest headphones are earbuds with bold battery claims

Gyms might be closed in some parts of the US and across the globe, but that’s not stopping Under Armour and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from releasing a new pair of true wireless earbuds. The UA Project Rock True Wireless X - Engineered by JBL (that’s a mouthful of a name, we know) build on The Rock-branded in-ear headphones JBL and Under Armour released last year. At $199.95, they’re the same price as last year’s model, but feature double the battery life, with UA claiming you’ll get 10 hours on a single charge and up to additional 40 hours of playtime using the including aluminum charging case. The new earbuds also feature passive noise cancellation.

Beyond that, everything that was in the original model makes a return. The headphones are IPX7-certified sweat-resistant, and they include JBL’s TalkThru and Ambient Aware features. The former lowers the volume of music when you’re talking to someone, while the latter amplifies background noises, making using the headphones safer while working out outside. Rounding out the UA Project Rock True Wireless X’s feature list is Bluetooth 5.0 support, USB-C charging and a fast pair protocol.