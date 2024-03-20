The second-generation Apple Pencil is on sale for $79 during the Amazon Spring Sale

Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil is down to one of the best prices we’ve seen yet in an Amazon Big Spring Sale deal. You can grab one for just $79, which is a 39 percent discount and $50 off its normal $129 price tag. This is the pencil that's used with most of the latest iPads (except for the 9th-gen tablet) and we consider it to be one of the best iPad accessories you can get.

The second-generation Apple Pencil is great for artists and note-takers who make heavy use of their iPads. It works with the iPad mini (sixth generation), iPad Air (fourth generation and later), the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from the third generation on, and all 11-inch iPad pro models. When it comes to choosing a stylus for your iPad, you really can’t do any better than the Apple Pencil, as it’s designed specifically to be used with Apple’s tablets. It boasts pressure sensitivity for a more realistic drawing experience and has a hover feature that will preview your pen marks to improve precision.

The second-generation Apple Pencil also has a customizable double-tap feature so you can have easier access to the tools you use the most. It charges wirelessly as well, when it’s magnetically attached to a compatible iPad. Apple’s second-generation Pencil was also designed with a more practical flat edge on either side, so it’s less likely to roll off the table when you set it down.

This model of the Apple Pencil came out a few years ago, but it’s still the best of the current lineup. There have been rumors for months that Apple is planning to release new Apple Pencils, possibly as soon as this spring, but that has yet to be confirmed by the company itself. In the meantime, the second generation Apple Pencil is as cheap as the less feature-rich USB-C Apple Pencil.

