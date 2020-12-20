See an unreleased 'The Simpsons' game that never made it to Dreamcast

It’s been a good month for fans of decades-old unreleased games based on existing, well-known pop culture properties. A couple of weeks after the unreleased PlayStation version of Superman 64 was posted online, an unannounced The Simpsons game for Dreamcast has shown up. According to the Dreamcast Talk forum, via Kotaku, the title purports to be a tech demo for The Simpsons: Bug Squad, dated 2000.

The files were found on an old Dreamcast dev unit, the contents of which was uploaded by user Sreak, with other users digging in to the data. Bug Squad is credited to Red Lemon Studios, a British developer that made Aironauts, Braveheart and Farscape: The Game before closing in 2003. The game’s title card says that it was built to demonstrate the game’s rendering engine to executives at Fox Interactive in October 2000.