The Steam Deck is up to $130 off during the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is now live, and it includes a solid deal for those who've been on the fence about buying a Steam Deck . Along with thousands of games, the device is on sale until July 13th. The 64GB model has dropped by 10 percent to $359.10, while the variant with 256GB of faster NVMe storage is down to $449.65, 15 percent off the regular price. The 512GB version, which has an anti-glare screen, is 20 percent off at $519.20. The Steam Deck Dock is also 20 percent off, down to $71.20.

This is one of Steam's two biggest sales of the year alongside the winter edition, so there are bargains galore. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, one of the biggest games of the year so far, is already on sale for 25 percent off ($52.49). Elden Ring is 30 percent off at $42, while the price of Red Dead Redemption 2 has dropped by two thirds to $19.79. Cyberpunk 2077 , No Man's Sky , the Halo Infinite single-player campaign and Forza Horizon 5 are all half off at $30 each. Meanwhile, instead of buying Dying Light 2 for that price, note that there's a $27.88 bundle that includes Payday 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down 45 percent to $38.49 and Amazon's MMORPG New World is 60 percent off at $16. Persona 5 Royal has dropped by 40 percent to $36, while Cities Skylines is currently $9, which is 70 percent less than usual.

Sleeper hit Dredge is 20 percent off at $20 and you can save 30 percent off the Dead Space remake , which is down to $42. Civilization VI is a whopping 90 percent off at $6, while you can snap up all three mainline Witcher games for under $17 and Stray for $22.49 (25 percent off).

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is 75 percent off at $10. Several PlayStation Studios titles are on sale too, including Uncharted: A Legacy of Thieves Collection and God of War ($30 each, down 40 percent), along with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone ($16.49 each, down 67 percent). Both Spider-Man games are 33 percent off with the original dropping to $40.19 and Miles Morales down to $33.49.