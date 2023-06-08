The Steam Deck is up to $130 off during the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is now live, and it includes a solid deal for those who've been on the fence about buying a . Along with thousands of games, the device is on sale until July 13th. The 64GB model has dropped by 10 percent to $359.10, while the variant with 256GB of faster NVMe storage is down to $449.65, 15 percent off the regular price. The 512GB version, which has an anti-glare screen, is 20 percent off at $519.20. The Steam Deck Dock is also 20 percent off, down to $71.20.
This is one of Steam's two biggest sales of the year alongside the winter edition, so there are bargains galore. one of the biggest games of the year so far, is already on sale for 25 percent off ($52.49). is 30 percent off at $42, while the price of Red Dead Redemption 2 has dropped by two thirds to $19.79. , , the Halo Infinite single-player campaign and Forza Horizon 5 are all half off at $30 each. Meanwhile, instead of buying Dying Light 2 for that price, note that there's a $27.88 bundle that includes Payday 2.
is down 45 percent to $38.49 and Amazon's MMORPG is 60 percent off at $16. has dropped by 40 percent to $36, while Cities Skylines is currently $9, which is 70 percent less than usual.
Sleeper hit Dredge is 20 percent off at $20 and you can save 30 percent off the , which is down to $42. is a whopping 90 percent off at $6, while you can snap up all three mainline Witcher games for under $17 and Stray for $22.49 (25 percent off).
is 75 percent off at $10. Several PlayStation Studios titles are on sale too, including and ($30 each, down 40 percent), along with Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone ($16.49 each, down 67 percent). Both are 33 percent off with the original dropping to $40.19 and Miles Morales down to $33.49.
As ever, we're barely scratching the surface of the mammoth sale. There are hidden gems all over the place. For instance, I'd never heard of until scouring the list of deals, but was curious enough to pick it up. Therein lies the pitfall of Steam sales. There are always tons of compelling deals that threaten to leave your wallet significantly lighter. But hey, you do need things to play on your new Steam Deck.