A VR retelling of Shakespeare's 'The Tempest' is coming to Oculus headsets

One of the more interesting experiences to come out of the virtual reality space last year was a game called The Under Presents. In it, live actors will sometimes appear as you play through the experience. Tender Claws, the studio that created the game, has now announced a new immersive theatre show that takes that concept in an even more whimsical direction.

Later this month, the studio will start staging an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest within The Under Presents. The play will feature a single actor who, in the play’s narrative, was supposed to play Prospero in a proper stage show. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, their in-person performance was canceled.