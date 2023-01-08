The Verge TS Ultra electric motorcycle is entirely too fast It does 0-60 in 2.5 seconds. Hold onto your butt.

Howlin' Wolf would have hated this motorcycle. It is not built for comfort. It is built to accelerate the human body from a standstill to freeways speeds in less time than it has taken you to read this lede.

This is the $44,900 TS Ultra, the new flagship motorcycle, from venerated electric bike maker Verge. It joins the existing entry level 4.5-second TS (MSRP $26,900) and 3.5 second, $29,000 TS Pro in Verge's lineup. The TS Ultra features a hubless rear wheel housing a 1200 nm (~885 ft-lb torque) e-motor — larger than both the 1000 nm Pro and 700 nm TS — which delivers 201 horsepower, a 124 MPH top speed and a range 233 miles.

Not only does the hubless drive wheel look cool, the space and weight savings coming from that design decision allowed Verge to increase the size of its battery and reposition it to lower the bike's center of gravity. That's handy when you're on a single-seater crotch rocket attempting to extract the fillings in your teeth exclusively via acceleration force. Riders will have their choice of five color choices (in both matte and glossy alternates), three seat materials (basic leather, perforated leather and alcantara), and either a Wilbers or Ohlins suspension.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Preorders are open on the Verge product page and $1000 will reserve you a bike for delivery in Q4, 2023. Availability in the US is currently limited to a dozen or so states, depending on the local regulations regarding EV sales and imports.