‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ is coming to the Oculus Quest

VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is officially coming to Oculus Quest October 13th, Skydance Interactive developers announced Wednesday during Facebook Connect. The game was one of several announced today alongside the brand-new Oculus Quest 2 hardware. Soon, you’ll be able to hack and slash walkers wire-free in what developers billed as the “most brutal and immersive survival game in VR.”

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners takes place in a walker-infested New Orleans, where you must fight your way through the streets and negotiate with warring factions. The “Meatgrinder Update,” which challenges you to battle “relentless waves” of walkers, will be available on the Oculus Quest in the weeks after the October 13th launch. Previously, the game was available on the PC for Oculus Rift as well as on the PlayStation 4 with PSVR. An Oculus Quest release means the game can be experienced sans wires and without a PC.