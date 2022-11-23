CD Projekt Red shows off The Witcher 3's 'next-gen update' ahead of launch

CD Projekt Red has finally shared a gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's imminent "next-gen" update, and it's largely what you'd hope for. The overhauled action role-playing game looks better thanks to more detailed character models (with 4K textures), ray-traced lighting effects and other cosmetic upgrades. Geralt looks more grizzled than ever, while even the water reflections are prettier. It's not surprising that the refreshed game would look at least somewhat better than the 2015 original, and it's not necessarily a night-and-day difference. Still, the changes are welcome if you thought the title was showing its age.

The update also brings gameplay tweaks, cloud saves and new content inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series. You can play at 60 frames per second, and a photo mode will help you take snapshots of the game's bleak-yet-beautiful landscapes.

The next-gen (really, current-gen) update will be available December 14th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's not a full-fledged sequel or even a remake, but it could be worth a go if you're either new to The Witcher games or just haven't touched The Witcher 3 in years. Think of it as the start to CDPR's revival of the franchise.