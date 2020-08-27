The Witcher gets its own monster-hunting mobile AR game

CD Projekt has announced a Pokémon Go-like augmented reality mobile game set in The Witcher’s universe. It’s called The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it’s being developed by Spokko, the studio CD Projekt established in 2018 to work on mobile games. As you probably know, CD Projekt is the parent company of the studio behind the mainline Witcher games.

Like in Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite, Monster Slayer will use your location data for gameplay. Yes, you’ll have to venture out of your home to find and fight creatures in augmented reality. The game is set long before Geralt’s time and will take you on a journey towards becoming a Witcher through story-driven quests inspired by the Witcher series.