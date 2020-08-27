Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Spokko

The Witcher gets its own monster-hunting mobile AR game

It's a Pokémon Go-like game by a CD Projekt-owned studio.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Witcher
Spokko

CD Projekt has announced a Pokémon Go-like augmented reality mobile game set in The Witcher’s universe. It’s called The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it’s being developed by Spokko, the studio CD Projekt established in 2018 to work on mobile games. As you probably know, CD Projekt is the parent company of the studio behind the mainline Witcher games.

Like in Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite, Monster Slayer will use your location data for gameplay. Yes, you’ll have to venture out of your home to find and fight creatures in augmented reality. The game is set long before Geralt’s time and will take you on a journey towards becoming a Witcher through story-driven quests inspired by the Witcher series.

Its battle system isn’t that different from what you’re used to when it comes to walking games. You’ll have to train your character, brew potions and oils, craft bombs and select the right equipment (like swords) to defeat creatures across the continent. You won’t be catching monsters with a Poké ball, though — you’ll be slaying them and earning trophies whenever you do.

Unfortunately, Spokko has yet to reveal when the game will be available. For now, you can sign up to get the latest news on its website and watch this trailer announcement:

In this article: CD Projekt, Spokko, The Witcher, mobile game, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

View
Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

Google promises better search results for recipes, jobs and shopping

View
WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

WhatsApp debuts coronavirus fact-checking hub

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr