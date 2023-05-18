The Xbox web store now includes accessibility filters

It's Global Accessibility Awareness Day and Microsoft is marking the occasion by highlighting some of the steps it has taken to make the Xbox ecosystem more inclusive. For one thing, the Xbox web store now has accessibility filters for console, PC and cloud games. There are 20 options, including gameplay settings — even just being able to pause is an important consideration for many folks as they decide whether to buy a game.

You'll also be able to filter games by audio, visual and input features. There's the option to look for games based on supported languages as well. At the outset, you can filter games by 17 languages. The web store filters build on a similar feature Microsoft brought to the Xbox PC app earlier this month. The filters are available on Xbox consoles too.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has expanded the Xbox accessibility support pages . They now cover more than 150 accessibility features, settings and controls for PC and consoles. Recent additions include a page that details how to adjust thumbstick settings in the Xbox Accessories app.