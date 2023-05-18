The Xbox web store now includes accessibility filters

It's Global Accessibility Awareness Day and is marking the occasion by highlighting some of the steps it has taken to make the ecosystem more inclusive. For one thing, the Xbox web store now has accessibility filters for console, PC and cloud games. There are 20 options, including gameplay settings — even just being able to pause is an important consideration for many folks as they decide whether to buy a game.
You'll also be able to filter games by audio, visual and input features. There's the option to look for games based on supported languages as well. At the outset, you can filter games by 17 languages. The web store filters Microsoft brought to the Xbox PC app earlier this month. The filters are available on Xbox consoles too.
Elsewhere, Microsoft has expanded the Xbox . They now cover more than 150 accessibility features, settings and controls for PC and consoles. Recent additions include a page that details how to adjust thumbstick settings in the Xbox Accessories app.
Microsoft has been doing a lot of positive work on the accessibility front both at the system level and in individual games. For instance, it recently offered an early look at many of the accessibility settings that will be available in .