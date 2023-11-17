This 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is on sale for 35 percent off in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Samsung’s Frame smart TVs are cheaper than ever in a Black Friday deal that you can snag right now at both Amazon and Samsung direct. The TVs come in 32- to 85-inch configurations, and all of them have some sort of discount. Of note is the 55-inch model, which is 35 percent off and down to $978 — a new record low, and the steepest percent-discount of the bunch. If you’re looking for the biggest dollar-amount savings, that’s on the massive 85-inch TV, which is $1,000 off and on sale for $3,298.

These are the latest Frame TV models, with QLED displays and support for 4K content, Quantum Dot technology and 100 percent color volume. That quality should be good enough for most people (if you want your next set to be OLED, we recommend checking out these deals on LG, Sony and Samsung OLED TVs), but the real selling point of the Frame series is its ability to blend into your home's decor.

Thanks to its included slim wall mount, anti-reflective matte display and Art Mode, the Frame can mimic a piece of art hanging on your walls when you're note actively watching TV. When we used it, we were also impressed that it comes with an external receiver/port hub/tuner box combo that connects to the panel via a wire, so you could cleverly hide that wire behind a wall or with some accessories to truly make the TV look like it's a floating photo.

The only catch is that Samsung's full collection of displayable art hides behind a $5-per-month paywall. Thankfully, you do get a few pieces of art for free that you can display on the Frame, and you can upload your own photos and images to the Frame from your phone or via a USB drive to display as well. Combine that with the ability to customize the hardware further with a personalized bezel (at an extra cost, of course), and you have a TV that you can make your own and that won't be a big, blocky eyesore in your home like most other sets.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.