This cordless vacuum is 23 percent off during Dyson's Black Friday sale

Dyson is taking $175 off the V15 Detect Absolute stick vacuum. The device won’t only clean your floors; it will show you how much dirt it’s sucking up, thanks to a built-in laser light and dust particle counter. The early Black Friday deal brings the powerful stick vac’s price down to $575 from its standard $750.

Engadget tried the V15 Detect Absolute when it launched in 2021 and found it an elite cleaning machine for those willing to pay a premium. “It feels weird to consider a high-end vacuum as a luxury, or even a treat,” Mat Smith wrote. “But honestly, that’s how it felt when I was using it: reliable, powerful, and habit-forming.” He described the vacuum as a “total beast at extracting ingrained dust and dirt in carpets and rugs.”

In addition to its dirt-sucking prowess, the V15 Detect Absolute stands out with its laser-powered optic cleaner head. It illuminates dust particles you wouldn’t usually see, helping you better understand how dirty your floor is before tackling it. It also includes a piezo sensor, which sizes and counts dust particles, displaying them on the handle’s LCD. In addition to particle count, the screen shows your remaining runtime and maintenance alerts.

The stick vac has sensors that monitor brush bar resistance 360 times a second, adapting the device’s power usage across different floor types. It has an estimated hour of battery life and includes Auto, Eco and Boost cleaning modes to pace its energy use. Like all Dyson stick vacuums, you can convert it to a stubby handheld for getting those hard-to-reach spots.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model without the V15’s bells and whistles, Dyson also has a discount on the V8 Absolute. On sale for $300 compared to its usual price of $520, this vacuum has a less powerful motor than the V15 but is still plenty capable. It’s also lighter in hand and on the wallet. The stick vac ships with two cleaner heads (one specializing in carpets and another in hard floors) and lasts up to 40 minutes.

