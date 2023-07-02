This EV is basically an RC car hit with a growth ray It can go over 60 mph, costs $45k and will be street legal in Europe.

If you’ve ever wanted to point that ole’ growth ray at your childhood toys, UK-based The Little Car Company has got you covered. The organization has built an adult-sized version of the Tamiya Wild One RC car that took the kid world by storm back in the 1980s, as reported by Car and Driver. This is a fully electric vehicle with eight swappable battery packs that add up to an advertised 124 miles of range.

The Wild One Max has got plenty of get-up-and-go, with a top speed of 62 mph. However, the main draw is just how closely this full-size vehicle resembles its fun-size cousin. Just look at this thing. Even cooler? The EV makes its public debut next weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England, which is where many manufacturers unveil wacky automobile concept designs.

This is more than just a concept car, though, as it’s going to be street legal and available for purchase, with an estimated cost of around $45,000. You won’t be able to cruise the hills of Virginia with this beast, however, as it’s only launching in the UK due to US-based federal vehicle standards.

The Tamiya Wild One Max was originally announced back in 2021, but the design has changed significantly since then. It’s bigger, more powerful and, of course, more expensive, as the original design was set to cost around $8,500. The new design also features a revised front suspension system, an interior that fits two occupants and an overall weight of 1,100 pounds.

Interestingly, manufacturer The Little Car Company is better known for shrinking classic cars into smaller-sized collectibles and not the other way around. It looks like the company has gone from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids to Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. More power to ‘em.

If you’re in Europe with cash to burn, you can purchase an optional Road Pack along with the EV that includes a windscreen, a pair of tiny wipers, mirrors, mudguards and detachable lights. Though this vehicle qualifies as a quadricycle in Europe, thus allowing it to be registered for road use, you won’t be able to take this thing on highways.