This Resident Evil Humble Bundle contains 11 games for $35

Humble has teamed up with Capcom for Resident Evil fans who may want to get extra copies of the games or people looking to finally give the survival horror series a try. The Resident Evil Humble Bundle comes with 11 titles for the PC, including one version for every major entry in the franchise. It also includes the latest game in the series, Resident Evil Village, which still costs at least $40 to purchase from Steam, along with a 25 percent off coupon for its Winters' Expansion DLC. The extra content gives players access to Third-Person Mode, expands the Mercenaries Mode and shows what happened to the baby who played a pivotal role in the story 16 years later.

In addition to RE Village, the bundle contains the following games: Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Buyers will have to pay at least $35 to get the whole bunch, but they can also get everything minus RE Village and the coupon for its expansion for only $20. For $10, they can get the seven oldest games in the list. All the titles from the bundle are redeemable from Steam and playable on Windows PCs.

Notably absent from the game list is Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4. That one is, perhaps, a bit too new to be included in the bundle, as it was only released in March for $60.

