This Roku Black Friday deal cuts the price of the Streaming Stick 4K down to $30

Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K has dropped to $30 on Amazon as part of a Black Friday deal. This is the best price we’ve seen all year for the streaming stick and represents a savings of 40 percent. It's the lowest price we’ve seen all year for the device. You have to go all the way back to last year’s Black Friday sale to find something cheaper.

This is considered to be one of the best standalone streaming devices out there. As a matter of fact, Roku’s 4K streaming stick sits atop our list of the best streaming media players, and for good reason. We appreciated the pocket-friendly form factor, the straightforward user interface and, of course, those glorious 4K visuals. We thought this was a great value at its original MSRP, so that value has certainly increased with this sale.

Despite being a straightforward streaming stick with access to more than 500,000 movies and shows, Roku’s device does boast some interesting features. There’s a universal search function to browse through the aforementioned flood of content, for one, and this feature doesn’t prioritize one result over another. The same cannot be said for Amazon products.

It ships with a voice-enabled remote and supports Apple AirPlay 2, for streaming from Macs and iOS devices. Additionally, the stick offers support for HDR streaming and Dolby Vision. If you want the best remote Roku offers, go for the Roku Streaming Stick+, which isn’t on sale. However, the Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $25, though this is a larger device than a streaming stick.

