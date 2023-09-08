This Xbox 360 building set is a nostalgic, Halo-infused thrill

It’s one thing to build a LEGO replica of the Millennium Falcon or something, but rival Mega Bloks just kicked it up a notch. The company’s releasing a 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360, complete with the console itself, a controller, and copy of Halo 3. That’s right. You can actually build your own version of Master Chief’s 2007 adventure, as originally spotted by Twitter/X user Wario 64.

Though this is obviously a non-functioning unit, it sounds like a great time for anyone with fond memories of rushing home to open up their launch-era Xbox console. It has a removable hard drive, working lights, an interactive interior and a moving disc drive. Mega says there are even more easter eggs for true Xbox die-hards, suggesting that something happens when you insert the fake Halo 3 disc into the fake disc drive.

The kit includes nearly 1,400 pieces, so the build should take a while, allowing you to revel in the halcyon glow of the mid 2000s. Mega Blok says this set is for ages 18 and up. It releases on October 8 and costs $150, which is half as much as a bare-bones Xbox 360 cost back in 2005. This isn’t the first gaming-themed building set by Mega Blok. In the past, it’s released sets based on Assassin's Creed and World of Warcraft, among others.

While it's debatable if the Xbox 360 was Microsoft’s crowning console achievement, it was certainly the company‘s most popular system to-date. The 360 sold 85 million units throughout its run and had a truly impressive games catalog, from the first two Gears of War entries to the Mass Effect trilogy. The console also saw the release of Skyrim, GTA IV, Halo 3 and a whole bunch of Call of Duty games. Did we mention Crackdown, Alan Wake and Bioshock? It was a good time to be a gamer.