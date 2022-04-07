THQ Nordic will host a digital game showcase on August 12th

The company is one of the earliest publishers to announce a summer event.
The Cosmic Shake
THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic will host its second annual digital showcase on August 12th, the publisher announced on Wednesday. The company said it would announce new games as well as share updates on previously announced ones during the event, with the entire proceedings available to watch via Twitch, Steam and YouTube starting at 3PM ET. 

Based on the trailer the company shared, fans can look forward to updates on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake and Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed, among other titles. With the Entertainment Software Association not moving forward with an E3 this year, it’s likely more publishers will soon announce similar events timed for the summer months of the year. In announcing its showcase so early and months after the traditional start of E3, it's likely the company wants to create a space for itself where it doesn't have to compete with bigger publishers like Microsoft and Sony for attention.

