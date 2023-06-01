Threads by Instagram will get a web version as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised a web version with better search functionality, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently said that one is in testing. Currently, a full version of Threads is only available on iOS and Android, with limited read-only functionality on browsers.

A web version is near the top of the list of most-desired features for Threads, but the company is exercising caution with the release. "It’s a little bit buggy right now, you don’t want it just yet," Mosseri said Friday on Instagram. "As soon as it is ready we will share it with everybody else."

Threads recently added new features to Threads like the ability to set notifications and view posts in chronological order. The company also started labeling state-controlled media outlets after some were seen posting propaganda. Another new update is the "repost" tab makes it easier to see all reposted content. (X, previously called Twitter, recently renamed "retweets" to the more generic "reposts," ironically following Threads' lead.)

A web version would be coming at a good time for Threads. After a torrid launch with over 100 million users signing on in the first week, the number of daily active users (DAUs) dropped down to 80 percent by mid-August. Still, Threads is by far the most successful alternative to X, which counted around 238 million DAUs in August 2023 and 364 million monthly active users, X reported last year.

In any case, the launch of a web version will be particularly useful for social media power users, just when X has put one of its key tools for those folks, Tweetdeck, permanently behind a paywall.

