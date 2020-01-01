Tidal discounts four months of its HiFi subscription to $2 for Black Friday

As it’s done in past years, Tidal is discounting the cost of its paid subscription tiers during Black Friday and beyond. Starting on November 24th through to December 2nd, you can get four months of Tidal Premium for $0.99 or Tidal HiFi for $1.99. Normally, Tidal’s two paid tiers cost $9.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively. Over the course of four months, they’ll end up costing you $39.96 and $79.96. So you’ll end up saving quite a bit of money if you take advantage of this deal, particularly if you go for the HiFi membership.

The primary difference between the two tiers is the quality at which you can listen to Tidal’s 70 million-strong song library. The Premium tier gives you access to tracks encoded at 320 kbps. That’s the same quality you can get on Spotify, provided you pay for the service and dig into the settings to change streaming and download quality. With the HiFi tier, meanwhile, you can stream tracks at lossless 1411 kbps quality. Some songs are also available in Master quality, which sees the bitrate get up as high as 9216 kbps. Additionally, the HiFi tier allows you to stream Dolby Atmos Music to compatible soundbars, tvs and Android phones.