TikTok tests a more direct way for users to tip creators

The feature is currently available to a small subset of users.
Igor Bonifacic
10.28.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 28th, 2021
news, gear, internet, web, TikTok, social media
Tyumen, Russia - January 21, 2020: TikTok and Facebook application on screen Apple iPhone XR
Anatoliy Sizov via Getty Images

TikTok is testing a new tipping feature that would give creators another way to receive gifts from their followers. The company already allows its most popular users to receive tips when live streaming, and now it's trying out something more direct.

The existence of the feature was first spotted by TikTok creator Jera Bean and later more widely shared by consultant (and former The Next Web writer) Matt Navarra. Per the clip Bean posted, those who TikTok has enrolled in the test can apply to get a Tips button on their profile page.

They need at least 100,000 followers and an account that’s in good standing for consideration. Notably, TikTok is not taking a cut of those tips. It’s possible that could change when and if the company rolls out the feature more widely.

TikTok told TechCrunch it has been testing the tool with a limited number of users. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company said.

TikTok is far from the only social media platform to allow tipping. Twitter has had a “tip jar” feature since the start of May. More recently, it added the ability for users to send and receive Bitcoin tips. The push into tipping comes as companies look for ways to keep creators on their platforms.

