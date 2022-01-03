TikTok follows Facebook in blocking RT and Sputnik in the EU

Sputnik and RT’s accounts are no longer accessible within the European Union.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|03.01.22
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
March 1st, 2022
In this article: tiktok, news, gear, social media, ukraine, russia
TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. Picture taken February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

TikTok has joined Facebook in blocking access to two Russian state media outlets in the European Union. Sputnik and RT are no longer able to post to audiences within the EU, and their pages and content will no longer be accessible to users in the bloc, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed.

TikTok’s move comes as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft have also cracked down on the outlets, which have large followings on social media platforms. Facebook also said Monday that it was blocking access to the publications, and Twitter said it would label all tweets from Russian state media accounts.Those actions come after a broader order from EU officials to ban RT and Sputnik.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget