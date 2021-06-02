TikTok Jump lets creators enhance their videos with 'mini-app' integrations

TikTok creators may no longer need to add a “link in bio,” at least to certain kinds of content. Today, TikTok introduced Jump, a new way for creators to add interactivity to their videos via third-party integrations. So, for example, a cooking video could feature a list of ingredients via Whisk, a recipe-sharing app. You might also be able to add a quiz via Quizlet, or breathing exercises via Breathwrk. The company has beta-tested this feature before, but is now rolling it out to all users.

Some of the platforms that have been approved to work with Jump include the aforementioned Whisk, Breathwrk and Quizlet, as well as Wikipedia, StatMuse and Tabelog. Others like BuzzFeed, Jumprope, IRL and WATCHA will launch in the coming weeks. Examples of added content include movie reviews and beauty tutorials.

The closest competitor to Jump would be Snapchat’s Minis, which are essentially mini apps that let you buy movie tickets through Atom or have meditation exercises from Headspace. WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging app, also has its own line of mini apps.

“TikTok has become a destination both to be entertained and to learn,” wrote Sean Kim, TikTok’s head of product, in a press release. “Through TikTok Jump, we're creating that ‘last mile’ of our community's discovery journey and helping to spark action and deeper interaction both on and off the platform”