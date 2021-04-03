TikTok's Q&A features open to all creators

TikTok’s Q&A feature is now official . The feature was first spotted last month , when TikTok started testing it with users who had 10,000 or more followers. But now the app is allowing anyone with a creator account to opt in.

Once activated, there are a few ways that users can take advantage of the question and answer stickers. When commenting, viewers can use the “?” button to make their comment a question. Video creators can then filter their comments to view all the questions and record a video reply. The feature also works in live streams, where creators will have the ability to share and answer questions from their viewers in real time.

TikTok

Finally, TikTok is adding a separate “Q&A” tab to creators’ profiles, which will pull in all the questions a creator has previously answered. Viewers can also submit new questions directly from that Q&A section.